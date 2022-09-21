Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 2: Inspired by Shark Tank?

Following tonight’s big premiere Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 2 is officially set to air on ABC; want to know more about it?

First things first, we should note that a part of the fun with this show is going to be seeing the teachers navigate through the school year; we saw some of that for sure in season 1, but this marks an even better opportunity! Through this half-hour Janine will continue to do her best to make the school great, competing in fact with a new charter school nearby. Meanwhile, there’s a little bit of ABC synergy through into this episode as well — but rest assured, it will make some sense.

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Wrong Delivery” – After Janine gets a look at the new charter school down the street, she becomes determined to fix up Abbott and make it just as good. As Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara due to an awkward situation with his personal life, and Ava takes to the school library to host a “Shark Tank”-style pitch to decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, maybe there are a few elements to the story that are worth a smile — or could continue for quite some time moving forward. The whole objective here is to paint a realistic picture of working at a school like this, while also making things relatable and funny in the best way possible. We know that there are super-high expectations here based off of season 1, so let’s just hope the story lives up to it.

