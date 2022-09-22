Chicago Med season 8: Is Yaya DaCosta back as April Sexton?

We expected some surprises during the Chicago Med season 8 premiere. However, we did not expect the return of Yaya DaCosta as April!

On paper, it actually made sense to see the character back around, given that DaCosta’s most-recent show in Our Kind of People was canceled over at Fox. This meant that her schedule opened up and there was no animosity behind her original departure. She just had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the star of her own show and honestly, anyone would take advantage of that.

While it remains to be seen just how much of April we’re going to see on the NBC series moving forward, it was nice to see her reunite with Ethan. We’ve rooted for these two for such a long time and of course, we still think there’s a chance for them to end up together. If nothing else, we saw the two have a conversation here that suggest that she is still interested in a potential reunion, and we’d love to see her working again at the hospital someday. We know that a big part of her departure was due to her advancing her career, and we like to think there’d always be room at the hospital for someone of her skill set.

No matter when or how much we see April moving forward, remember that this is a long season. That means that there will be plenty of opportunities to explore some things over the next few months. We also hope that Ethan Choi sticks around, given that he was gone for a pretty long period of time in season 7. We know that there are a lot of metaphorical mouths to feed with a show like this, and we hope that everything is balanced out here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med, including more on what happened with Dylan Scott

What did you think about Yaya DaCosta coming back as April on the Chicago Med season 8 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming we don’t want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







