Andor season season 1 episode 4: Cassian and the Rebellion

As we prepare ourselves for Andor season 1 episode 4 next week on Disney+, we’re pretty darn grateful to know what we do already. After all, the first three episodes did actually benefit from airing together, as they really set the stage for how Cassian joined the Rebellion in the first place.

What we’ve learned at this point is a great deal of the character’s past, including how he ended up on Ferrix and also how he has been working to survive. It’s been a struggle for him from the start but with Luthen, he may have a greater sense of purpose. His procurement skills do allow him to be capable of something a little bit more, and of course we know where some of this is going thanks to Rogue One.

Meanwhile, we’ve already seen some tragedy within this world as the Pre-Mor team killed Timm. Sure, we weren’t his biggest fan thanks to the little bit of information that we had on him but still, Bix cared about him! Her reaction and feelings towards Pre-Mor after this could be an essential part of the series the rest of the way.

We understand that the pacing of Andor could be a little bit slow for some people and yet, we love what we got from start to finish here. This was a dark, gritty, and very-much different sort of Star Wars series. It is one that gives the world so much more humanity and focuses on the little people who were struggling under the oppressive Empire regime. All of this is important as we pave the way to the future — and it can also be inspiring to some of the larger Star Wars world can be.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Andor right now

What do you think we’re going to see on Andor season 1 episode 4 following the events this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







