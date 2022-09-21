Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The impact of FIFA news

Of course, we’d welcome any news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date as soon as humanly possible … but will we actually get it? Well, that’s an entirely different story.

Once upon a time, we do think that the Jason Sudeikis series would have been premiering right around this point. However, that was before the news came out about all of the behind-the-scenes delays and the fact that a 12-episode comedy has surprisingly been in production already for more than six months. Now, it’s looking like the comedy may not even arrive on Apple TV+ until winter or even spring.

This is what makes the FIFA 23 news so interesting. Today, it was confirmed that Ted and multiple members of the AFC Richmond squad, including Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt, will be a part of the upcoming EA Sports game releasing at the end of the month. Is this exciting? Absolutely for those who play the game, but we tend to think that this was originally planned as a promotional event to further push the show coming out. The timing would’ve worked perfectly! This is still cool and something a lot of people have wanted, but it now exists a little more on an island.

In a statement (per IGN), here is what Jason Sudeikis had to say about the FIFA 23 news:

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them. As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

We don’t think AFC Richmond being in a video game is going to lead to anyone hurrying along with the release of the show. Yet, it’s another reason why people will be clamoring for more.

Do you think that we’re going to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere at some point this year?

