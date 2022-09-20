Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will we be waiting until spring?

It feels like every day we get closer to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, the further said date seems to be pushed back. What gives with that? It’s a pretty vicious cycle; that’s the one thing that we can say with confidence.

Within this particular piece, it feels like a good idea to go ahead and get the worst-case scenario for the Jason Sudeikis series out of the way: We could be waiting until the spring to see it back. That’s according to the Puck piece that first revealed that the show has faced significant delays already due to rewrites and some unforeseen production challenges. Filming is not done yet and even when it is, there is still a reasonable amount of post-production that needs to be done.

The fact that we could be waiting until spring does validate Sudeikis’ own comments at the Emmys, where he did not make it appear like the show is coming back in the relatively near future. It feels clear at this point that a lot of patience is going to be required here as we sift through the rest of the hiatus.

With all of this being said, we’re still not willing to accept that the show has to be back in spring. Depending on what sort of content has been already filmed, Apple could potentially get some of it out in the winter; should they adopt a split-season format, they could also put the first handful of episodes out even earlier. We just don’t think that they are rushing to do that.

Is the streaming service probably frustrated with this hiatus? Sure, but at the same time, they recognize that the most important thing right now is making sure that the quality is here. If this is the final season, Ted Lasso does need to stick the landing and cement its legacy. Otherwise, the question becomes what in the world they’re really doing here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 3 no matter when it comes on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







