Big Sky season 3 episode 2 spoilers: More big discoveries!

Following tonight’s premiere, are you eager to see Big Sky season 3 episode 2? We’re sure that a lot of people are. We’re in the midst of a new era for the show, one where Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire are now a major part of the story. There’s a huge mystery at the center of things right now, and it comes down to how characters like Reba’s Sunny are going to navigate it.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming from here? We suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Big Sky season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep” – Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled “reformed” realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau’s daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined? Find out on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Just remember this: We’re really just getting started when it comes to this crazy story. While we don’t expect what we’re getting in Deadly Trails to last longer than just one season, we’re also well-aware that it doesn’t need to. In the end, the most important thing is that we have a lot of time to see the story develop and for us to get to know the newcomers. In the end, that will make the final conclusion all the more exciting.

