Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 19 premiere talk

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight over on ABC? We know that there are a number of shows are coming back on the air this week, so will the medical drama join them?

Well, this is where we do come bearing a certain measure of bad news — after all, there is no new Grey’s Anatomy on the air. As a matter of fact, there won’t be one still for a couple of weeks. For whatever reason, the show is starting later in the season on October 6, and it will kick off with a story titled “Everything has Changed.” It will introduce a number of new surgical residents into the hospital. It is also one of eight episodes this season that will feature Ellen Pompeo before she takes off and works on a new project for Hulu. The door will most likely be open for a return; after all, she is going to remain an executive producer on the series.

To help tide you over, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Everything has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will this be the final season? That remains to be seen but for now, we absolutely think that it marks a significant transition.

