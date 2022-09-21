The Resident season 6 spoilers: Is there hope For Conrad, Billie?

At the end of last night’s The Resident season 6 premiere it was revealed who Dr. Conrad Hawkins is currently tied to romantically. Is it fair to say that this is a little polarizing? Well, that’s the internet with most things TV-related these days.

Let’s just go ahead and start things off with this: Conrad and Cade are still together. With that being said, we’re not sure that the two are going to be together long-term. These two are still in a new relationship at this point and while there are feelings here, this show has tried to be realistic with the dating world. Remember that it’s not like Conrad and Nic were together for the entirety of the show, either.

What we are trying to say amidst all of this is pretty simple: Nothing may be 100% set in stone just yet when it comes to Conrad and Billie’s future.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer Amy Holden Jones had to say on the subject:

“AJ’s theory of why Conrad picked Cade may be right. [Billie] was Nic’s best friend, which is complicated, and it’s true Conrad did not know this wasn’t an impediment to her … Both women are viable choices. And that may continue to be true.”

So, for now, we’re not going to rule anything out, and we’ll just have to wait and see where the remainder of the story goes. We think that for right now, the #1 priority for Conrad still has to be his daughter and making sure that he does right by her. He has a demanding job and in between that and being a single parent, it’s obvious that he does not have much time for anything else.

