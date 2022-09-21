Who is Chris Harrell? The Resident premiere airs title card

Who is Chris Harrell? We knew entering The Resident finale tonight on Fox there would be emotional moments; then, we got the title card tribute at the end. This was a moment to honor someone who was clearly beloved to the show, but also someone who, unfortunately, is no longer with us.

So who was Chris Harrell? While his specific contributions to The Resident are not unclear as of this writing, we know that he was an integral cog within both the world of this show and much of Georgia’s film and television industry. So many productions are now handled there, to the point where next to Hollywood, it is one of America’s biggest hubs. He was specifically a part of Teamsters Local 728, who are critical to keeping things moving with productions throughout the greater Atlanta area.

As many of you know, title card tributes are the #1 way in which a show can choose to honor someone who was important to them. These live on in perpetuity, and it allows viewers the chance to learn more about them and understand their impact on the series. This emotional impact is even more important on a show like this, given that we’re talking about one that revolves so much about caring for others and the family you choose. The world of The Resident, from the writers to the cast, are all a big part of this family.

One of the things this dedication should remind us all is that so many of the important people on a TV production are ones we never meet and hear about. They make the workplace positive, encourage those around them, or try to find a way to make every part of the job into something special. This message, especially following an episode as important as a premiere, shows what Chris meant to those around him, and how much his presence may be missed now around set.

Of course, our thoughts and condolences go out to Chris Harrell’s family and loved ones during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







