Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The most bizarre rumor

In some ways, it does feel like there’s a lot settled when it comes to Squid Game season 2 in terms of its release date. Based on what we’ve heard right now from Netflix and the producers, the plan is for the show to come back in 2024. Beyond just that, we’ve heard already that filming is going to start up once we get around to the new year.

Could some of this change? Sure, as we imagine that Netflix would love to ideally have the show around sooner. However, we don’t think that they’ll be looking to rush a show that was so important to them in season 1. They will take their time making sure that this batch of episodes lives up to the hype.

There’s one more important thing that we should go ahead and say entering season 2: It’s going to be as authentic to the original as possible. Even though the show is now a global success, that doesn’t mean that a ton of international celebrities will be cast. For more on that subject, take a look at what director Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say, per Variety, while discussing the future:

[Including Hollywood stars is not] in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.

This is all tongue-in-cheek but, we still know that there are people out there taking it seriously. That’s just the sort of media world we’re in these days.

