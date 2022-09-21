The Good Doctor season 6 premiere spoilers: The aftermath

We know that a lot of you have waited a long time to get some more insight on The Good Doctor season and its October 3 premiere. Why not put a stop to that now?

The first thing we should remind you of here is rather simple: “Afterparty” is going to pick up almost immediately where the finale left off. This is the aftermath of the attack at Shaun and Lea’s wedding reception, which we know put some lives in jeopardy. The series regular we’re the most worried about is Dr. Lim, with that being based solely on her being stabbed. There is always a chance that she emerges from this physically okay but there being some psychological consequences that last for some time.

In the end, we’d just say to brace yourselves for just about anything; this episode could easily surprise us all.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and share The Good Doctor season 6 premiere synopsis below:

“Afterparty” – Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those of you wanting a little bit of inside info about this episode in advance, know this: It was actually filmed this past spring alongside the bulk of season 5. Sometimes, you do end up seeing shows bank episodes early for a number of reasons and here, it was to fulfill an established 20-episode order. A couple of those episodes are carried over to this season, and we’ll see just how many we get in the end here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now!

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 6 premiere when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







