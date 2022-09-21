Chicago PD season 10 spoilers: EP dives into Voight’s grief

The Chicago PD season 10 premiere is finally going to arrive on NBC tonight; are you ready for all the emotions that will come with that?

Based on early indications, we have a feeling that we’re gearing up here for something that will be tough and emotional for a number of characters, but especially for Hank Voight. This is a guy who has battled a ton of demons over the years and odds are, things are going to be even worse following the death of Anna Avalos. He grew close to the informant, and it’s really one of the few people he’s really allowed himself to be vulnerable with in a rather long time. Just like you would expect, there are some consequences that come with that as we get into the start of the new season. This is a guy who is no longer himself, and he’ll have to take on the challenge of grief and acknowledge it like never before.

In speaking about all of this further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Gwen Sigan had to say:

“[Anna’s death] happened in this way that was so brutal, and I think he feels responsible for it, and he feels an amount of guilt for how it happens, and that’s a common thread to Voight’s life and [his] relationships … He made a choice last season to open himself up in a way that I don’t think we’ve seen him do since Olinsky [who died in Season 5]. He’s been closed off, and then to see it fall apart in this way, he’s definitely in a raw space, and he’s emotionally going to have to deal with this for some time. In true Voight fashion, we’ll see him going to interesting places because of it and how he deals with that.”

We hope that eventually, the character will find someone else to open up to … but we’re pretty darn confident when we say that it’s going to take some time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Voight’s story on Chicago PD season 10?

