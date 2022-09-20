Why did Miguel Gomez leave FBI: Most Wanted, role of Ivan Ortiz?

Why did Miguel Gomez leave FBI: Most Wanted? You may be wondering why his character of Ivan Ortiz is MIA during the season 4 premiere.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some pretty bad news for those of you out there currently unaware: The actor will not be back on the CBS show as the role. The news of his exit came out over the summer and according to Deadline, it was a mutual decision for him to depart.

Gomez’s exit from the show should not be some sort of immediate shock, as Ortiz returned to Los Angeles to care for his father. Still, there has been so much turnover as of late within the Most Wanted franchise that we understand any frustrations that are out there. Remember that Julian McMahon exited the show during season 3, and Roxy Sternberg was gone for a good stretch of time due to maternity leave. Luckily, you are going to be seeing Sternberg back as Sheryll Barnes early on in the season, and she will have a prominent role to play in events to come.

Because Ortiz was not killed off last season (see the case with Jess LaCroix), there is always a chance that the character could come back in some capacity down the road. We know that people have to die here and there to prove that this world is unsafe for the agents who are in it, but it’s always preferable when there is an opportunity to actually bring someone back.

The effective replacement for Gomez on the show moving forward is going to be Edwin Hodge — his character of Ray Cannon will make his debut next week.

