The Resident season 6 premiere: Who did Conrad choose?

Who did Conrad choose on The Resident season 6 premiere? This is a question that we’ve thought a lot about over the course of the past few months.

From the moment that the season 5 finale wrapped up, we knew that there were two women who could be out for his affections: Billie and Cade. One is an old friend who he’s known for a long time, and the other is a relatively-new entry in his life with a somewhat-mysterious past and a father with some secrets of his own.

Entering the episode, it was clear that the writers were going to give us some resolution with this story, even if it was not abundantly clear who he would choose. This was not meant to be some love-interest mystery that was out there in the ether for a long period of time. There was no interest in some long-term love triangle and we’re grateful for that. Whoever wasn’t chosen here does deserve an opportunity to move forward at some point.

We’ve said for a while now that Billie feels like the most likely long-term choice, but that doesn’t mean it will be the one Conrad makes tonight. There is a compelling story that could come out of him choosing Cade, but then realizing over time that their relationship doesn’t work. There is no guarantee, after all, that the choice he makes sticks through the entirety of the season. This is a drama, after all!

