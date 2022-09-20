The Resident season 6 episode 2 spoilers: A chaotic election

When The Resident season 6 episode 2 airs on Fox next week, you are going to see the aftermath of Conrad’s choice — and a whole lot more.

One of the things that is most important to remember right away when it comes to the medical drama is that they’ll often try whatever they can to get current events into the story. How that happens, of course, often depends on how it can be tied back to the hospital. While you would think that a governor’s election would not result in major injuries, this is just the sort of era we’re in as a country. Because things are so divisive, all of a sudden it becomes easier to envision riots and other situations of violence. This will, understandably, put Chastain in a pretty perilous position coming up.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

The high stakes governor election results in violence at the polls, causing multiple victims to arrive at Chastain. Conrad finds common ground with an aggressive patient, helping lead to a diagnosis for his outbursts. Meanwhile, when another patient’s lung collapses, the doctors find a serious root of the issue in the all-new “Peek and Shriek” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-602) (TV-14 L, S, V).

By the end of this episode, we imagine that some stories will start to feel more settled, while others are only beginning to escalate. This episode is one that is in that complicated position where you’re still thinking about last season, while also wondering what the future could hold this go-around.

