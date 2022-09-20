Why did Christiane Paul leave FBI: International, Katrin Jaeger?

Why did Christiane Paul leave FBI: International following the end of season 1? We’re sure there is continued speculation on it.

Story-wise, here is what we can tell you: Paul’s character of Katrin Jaeger got a promotion at the end of season 1, and that opened the door for her to do a number of different things in the future. The question mostly comes down to how Jaeger could come back, but the door is very-much open.

There haven’t been too many stories out there regarding the reason for Christiane’s exit, but you should note that it is fairly common for original cast members to leave a show like this in advance. It is something that we’ve seen time and time again across the Dick Wolf universe, and there is a sort of turnover that happens for a wide array of reasons. Sometimes, the choices are creative. At other points (take what’s going on with Kelli Giddish on Law & Order: SVU), they are a big more budgetary in nature. Sometimes, it just comes down to a performer wanting to do other things. These are extremely demanding jobs that require incredibly long hours and intense dedication to your craft.

For those wondering, actress Eva-Jane Willis is going to be stepping into Paul’s shoes on the drama, and she will be playing starting in the season 2 premiere the role of Europol agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson. She’s the sort of person who could be an important liaison to the Fly Team, and be extremely useful in a number of different tasks and/or missions. We’re still pretty early on in the series, but rest assured that we’re very-much excited to see what the future is going to hold here.

Let’s just hope that moving forward, we do get some references to Jaeger here and there. we don’t want to just forget about the character!

Are you going to miss Katrin Jaeger, and Christiane Paul, on FBI: International season 2?

