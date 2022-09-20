FBI: International season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Kellett’s challenge

Following today’s premiere, do you want to know a little bit more about FBI: International season 2 episode 2? There is another installment coming next week in “Don’t Say Her Name Again,” and this story will have that balance of personal storylines and hard-hitting case-work that you would expect from this show.

Want to get a little bit more news about it now? Then we suggest that you check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Don’t Say Her Name Again” – When a local predator begins extorting underage American girls online, the Fly Team attempts to bring the offender to justice with on-site help from one of the victims. Also, Kellett decides she should find a roommate, on the CBS Original Series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*

One of the things that could be important about this episode is simply a chance to see more of Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson. We’re still getting to know her given that the premiere marked her big debut. There’s a lot of stuff we’re going to get to know, so we suggest that you be prepared for that long in advance.

In general, we relish the simple things like Kellett trying to find a roommate, mostly because it’s a reminder that amidst all of the chaos and chaos of this show, there is also a certain degree of normalcy that the writers try to achieve. Of course, we imagine the real challenge here for her could just be trying to find someone she can relate to on any sort of personal level with everything she’s gone through.

