Quantum Leap spoilers: This Is Us alum Justin Hartley to appear!

We know that Justin Hartley has a lot of stuff in the works following his time on This Is Us, but we now know his next TV gig: Quantum Leap!

As the promo below reveals, you are going to be seeing the actor a little later on this season. Per a report from TVLine, his installment will air in October and he is planning a man named Jake — a bounty hunter who works with his girlfriend Eva. So what’s the twist here? Well, Ben leaps into Eva’s body right when he is about to propose. This episode is also going to feature a guest spot by Blood & Treasure star Sofia Pernas, who is also married to Hartley in real life. We imagine that this was probably what made this story so appealing to the two of them!

Getting some big-name guest stars on board Quantum Leap in the early going should 100% help the series continue to build an audience in the long-term. The premiere did reasonably well in getting a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic — a better performance than either NCIS show last night. It’s even more impressive that it did this up against two separate NFL games airing on Monday night.

Yet, it’s fair to remember that shows like this tend to fall at least 15% in the ratings following the premiere, and we are curious to see how many viewers for the pilot stuck around. We’ve seen some mixed reviews for the premiere already, but for us personally we found Ben’s story to be a pretty entertaining romp with a great cast and the potential for some more surprises. It’s also rather nice to know that the show isn’t trying to forget about Sam Beckett or anyone else from the original show; this is a continuation rather than it is some sort of reboot.

What do you most want to see from Justin Hartley on Quantum Leap?

Not only that, but what did you think about the big premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







