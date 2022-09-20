The Bachelorette finale: Did Rachel Recchia, Tino break up?

Tonight’s The Bachelorette finale had all sorts of hype leading up to it, but we’d consider very little of it to be good. Instead, most of the preliminary discussion here was all about Rachel Recchia and Tino’s relationship status after they made it to the end of the season.

If you saw regular previews leading into the season, then you saw already that something happened between the two of them after filming. Even if they got engaged, it potentially did not matter. There was something that happened behind the scenes that caused the two to reconvene at a safe house, which is the same thing that we’ve seen with other tumultuous couples in the past. We didn’t have a lot of hope that these two were going to be together at the end of the finale, but that’s not us being cynical. We do think that people can make things work on this show! There have been successful couples over the years.

Our big concern came down to the accusations being thrown Tino’s way in the previews, and also our concern that Rachel was too concerned about the idea of an engagement as opposed to making sure she had the right relationship. The proposal was one of the things that she was the most hung-up about when she eventually broke it off with Aven.

Rest assured, we’ll have more updates on the finale as time goes on. Stay tuned…

