House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6: Who is in the dark?

This weekend is going to bring House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 to HBO, and with that comes a new chapter of the series. There is a significant time jump of around ten years coming, with Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke set to play Rhaenyra and Alicent. They are replacing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who took on the roles for the first five episodes.

We know that in general, it’s going to be a tough transition moving from one set of actors to the next. It’s perhaps even stranger when you think about how secret some of the show’s measures were behind the scenes.

Have you seen our full review for this past House of the Dragon episode? If so, be sure to watch what we got below! Once you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates on the show.

There is a chance that you heard already that Alcock and Carey did not have an opportunity to meet their future counterparts, a deliberate move on the part of production. Why? There was a fear that one set of actors would unconsciously try to mimic the others and they wanted the performances to be a little more real and organic.

Meanwhile, a new story from the New York Times reveals that the two young actors actually do not know anything about what happens on the show the rest of the way, as they were not allowed to look at scripts. Effectively, Carey and Alcock came in, did their work, and were then just ushered out and kept in the dark. This isn’t actually that unusual of a practice within the world of TV, but it probably feels that way from the outside looking in right now.

Related – Be sure to get more news on House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see coming up on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







