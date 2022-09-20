The Amazing Race Canada season 9: Is it renewed by CTV?

Following tonight’s big finale, are we going to see The Amazing Race Canada season 9 happen at CTV? Or, has the show been canceled? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things to get into here.

So where should we start? The best place is just pointing out what we know at this very moment in time: Nothing has been 100% confirmed yet by the Canadian network, but it does feel like a foregone conclusion. The Jon Montgomery-hosted version of the franchise is one of Canadian television’s most-popular shows, and we’d argue that at times, it’s even better than what we’ve seen from the Race in the United States. They do a good job of casting, and beyond just that showing the diversity that Canada has to offer both in terms of people and locations. It remains a thrill to watch because of that first and foremost.

The good news is that with vaccines and treatments being more readily available now, we tend to think there will be less of a wait for season 9 than the one we got for season 8. We can’t sit here and assume that the show is going to be traveling internationally again, as they didn’t even do that all the time even before the past few years. In general, it’s just our feeling that we’re going to see the show up and running again before too long.

As for a potential premiere date, we’re leaning towards a summer 2023 launch, largely in the same window that we got for season 8. While you wait, remember that the latest season of The Amazing Race proper is going to premiere on CBS in just 24 hours! It’s kind of nice that we’re able to go from one season almost immediately into the next, right? The transition in a way is rather seamless.

