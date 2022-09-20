Your Honor season 2 premiere date finally revealed at Showtime

After a long time of waiting, we finally know the Your Honor season 2 premiere date — and luckily, it is coming this year!

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to see the Bryan Cranston – Showtime drama on the air on Sunday, December 11 — however, you can watch on the network’s app starting two days earlier on Friday, December 9.

What remains interesting about this announcement is that the network is not confirming or denying that this is going to be the final season. For now, this is something that will just continue to lie out there in the ether. Remember that Your Honor was originally conceived as a limited series and after the fact, the network went back and gave it a season 2. Maybe the folks behind the scenes are hoping that a season 3 story will come out down the line and they can convince Cranston to be a part of it.

For now, though, we’re excited to dive back into this show’s version of New Orleans and some of the issues that could come Michael’s way. We know that season 1 both started and ended in tragedy, and the limited footage we’ve seen of Cranston’s Michael at the moment he’s sported a pretty massive beard. That signals to us that in some way, he’s still dealing with the pain of what happened with his son and it will define his next chapter. Our hope is just that as we move forward, we’ll see more interesting wrinkles and understand further what the next phase of his life looks like.

As for what this premiere date means for some other upcoming Showtime series, we’re of course eager to dive more into that in due time. Also, we’re curious to learn if Your Honor season 2 will air on Christmas Day, since that falls on a Sunday this year.

