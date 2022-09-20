Magnum PI season 5 filming: The first slate of the season!

As so many of you out there know, yesterday was an incredibly important day within the Magnum PI fandom — after all, it was the start of season 5 filming! We’ve waited so long to get to this moment and we’re thrilled to be able to share the good news now.

Yesterday, we wrote about the traditional Hawaiian blessing that led off the production — a tradition that is held for many shows that film in the Aloha State. Now, the cast and crew are hard at work, and all signs point to them hitting the ground running. Below, you can see from Stephen Hill (TC) the first director’s slate of the season, which is a nice bit of further confirmation that cameras were rolling soon after the blessing was done. (There’s a reason why so many of the actors were wearing outfits that you’d see their characters in much of the time.)

We know that filming is going to be taking place over the course of the next several months and, of course, we’ll be thrilled to share news whenever it comes in! We know that the producers will be keen to keep most story secrets under wraps, but we wouldn’t be shocked if some guest-star news does trickle in here and there.

Before we get further in this piece, here’s your reminder that season 5 will premiere on NBC come 2023 — no further details are out there.

Now, while we recognize that the photo below from Tim Kang (Katsumoto) is rather inconsequential to anything production-wise, isn’t it just nice to see Jay Hernandez so happy? This image has made the rounds on Twitter already for a reason. Also, we think it’s another reminder that Kang will still have a big role to play this season, even though the particulars of it remain unclear. Remember that Gordon’s job was in serious jeopardy at the end of season 4 — who’s to say where he’s at in his career in the new season?

What are you the most excited for now that Magnum PI season 5 is in production?

