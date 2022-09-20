NCIS season 20 episode 2: Where is the first promo?

If you are out there right now looking for an NCIS season 20 episode 2 promo, we’ve got some bad news. Following last night’s premiere episode “A Family Affair,” the folks at CBS opted to not release anything else in terms of what lies ahead.

So what’s going on here? Well, a lot of it just has to do with the big, much-hyped crossover that you had a chance to see — one that continued right into NCIS: Hawaii.

Typically during crossover events like this, there is a little less emphasis put on releasing promos … mostly because there’s a real awareness here that they could take people out of the moment.

Luckily, we can at least go ahead and tell you this: You will have a chance to see something more on episode 2 later in the week. This will be a big episode for McGee, which we welcome given that Sean Murray didn’t have as huge of a role in the crossover as some of his co-stars. His professional and personal lives are going to collide a parent from his children’s school ends up being linked to a case. We can already imagine him having to go undercover in a sense, as he tries to get more information.

Given that Murray is now the first name in the opening credits, we wonder if he’ll get more leading-man moments throughout the season. He especially deserves it after being loyal to this show for so many years.

