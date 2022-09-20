NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere: Did both teams stop the Raven?

It’s pretty clear that the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere had a lot that it was out to accomplish, including the crossover event. While we got updates on Lucy, Whistler, and some other stories during the hour, the story of the Raven was front and center here.

A significant chunk of the premiere was spent watching said Raven in a hostage situation on the island — which certainly wasn’t something that we expected. This was more of a personal story of who this guy was and why he wanted to go after every single person who hurt him. In the midst of all of that, there was also something a little more high-stakes as Rimpac was in danger.

We do think it was pretty inevitable that the Raven was going to be captured in the end, and that’s precisely what we got. Here’s where things get a little bit tricky: How can you make sure that this guy doesn’t start some other operation behind bars when he did it the first time? That’s something that both teams plus the prison system are going to have to work on, but 100% they have the skill to pull something like that off.

In general, this was 100% a full crossover in the way that we didn’t get with the hyped-up one last year, as we saw substantial amounts of Torres and Knight and then even glimpses of Parker for a scene. Plus, Kasie had a chance to appear remotely! The ambition was worth it, and we sure hope so given that we probably won’t see another one in the near future.

