The Cleaning Lady season 2 premiere: Is Marco dead?

We had a good feeling entering The Cleaning Lady season 2 premiere that something shocking was going to happen. Yet, the writers still found a way to shock us!

How did that happen? Well, it’s all courtesy of Marco being pushed down the stairs by Chris. He didn’t plan on killing him and yet, this is where we are — and we have to see where the story moves forward.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Melissa Carter noted that the creative team “always knew that we wanted to kill Marco, [and they] discussed last season all the different, fun, criminal ways he could get involved.” Since they opted to not keep him alive, though, this allows them to move Thony and some other characters in other directions — and further push them to the limit. Remember that with a show like this, one of the big priorities is that you don’t want to see everything coming. We didn’t think Marco would be gone so early on in the season, or that we’d have the resolution that we did to the cliffhanger at the end of season 1.

To go along with Carter’s comment, here is what fellow EP Miranda Kwok had to say about how Chris’ actions could propel the show further:

“They all have this secret to keep now, but they aren’t able to help him deal with the fact that he accidentally killed his uncle, and how that’s going to affect him … He doesn’t want to lie about it, but yet it endangers the entire family if he were to speak out. And Thony covered it up! So now it’s not just one thing. It becomes a snowball effect.”

In the end, let’s just hope for more surprises, and for an emotional story that can play out over time.

