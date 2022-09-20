The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Where is stands for Netflix

Given that The Witcher season 3 is already done with production, this is of course the time we wonder a lot about a premiere date. Are we going to get it anytime soon? Well, probably not.

As so many of you out there know already, the Henry Cavill series is one of those out there that has a lengthy post-production period and because of that, we’ll be stuck wondering for a good while what in the world is going to happen from here.

Yet, the one thing that we’re starting to get a sense of right now is pretty simple: The Witcher is one of the most important shows Netflix has in 2023, when it most likely premieres. We learned recently that the second season of Squid Game is not planned to be released until we get around to 2024. Meanwhile, that’s the earliest that we could expect Stranger Things back with its final season.

Thanks to all of this data, there are now two shows that we think are in pole position right now as we look towards the next calendar year. Think in terms of The Witcher and then also Bridgerton, which should be for another season. Because of how important both of these shows are going to be to the streaming service’s success, they will likely be put in a really specific position with that in mind. We just have to wait and see what that position is going to be. Our thinking right now is that one could come in the spring and the other the summer — it makes sense to separate them by at least a few months. After all, you want to retain some subscribers as long as you can!

