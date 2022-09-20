Chris Redd leaving Saturday Night Live in latest shock exit

Just when we thought that the massive Saturday Night Live cast exodus was over, this news on Chris Redd comes in tonight.

As reported by Deadline, the veteran cast member is departing the NBC hit after five years — we know that he’s developing a feature titled Cyber Monday for Universal and in general, we don’t think that he’s going to have any real issue finding work.

Of course, the big question that we’re wondering right now is pretty simple: Why get rid of him at this point? Why so late in the game? While no reason has been given for all some of the recent exits including Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villasenor, this one, and Alex Moffat, it does feel in general like the late-night sketch show is doing what it can to cut costs. That’s something that a lot of parent companies are trying to do at this given point in time. (Remember that SNL is also losing Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson — they announced their departures earlier this year and they were planned out far in advance.)

In a statement confirming the exit, here is some of what Redd had to say:

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

We know that there are four new featured players coming into Studio 8H a little later this fall (the premiere is on October 1), but will the show work with a smaller cast? It’s a risk, since you are going to be requiring everyone to bring their A-game straight from the start.

What do you think about Chris Redd leaving Saturday Night Live leading into the new season?

