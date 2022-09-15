Saturday Night Live season 48: Meet the new cast members!

We’re just over two weeks away from the Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere — why not go ahead and meet some newcomers?

Today, NBC confirmed that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are officially coming on board as new additions to the upcoming season, and they are replacing a group of seven (!) people including Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Melissa Villasenor. This is one of the biggest cast turnarounds for the last-night show in decades, and it’s no real shock when you think about it. Some of the aforementioned people, especially long-running performers like Bryant and McKinnon, probably would have left further were it not for the global health crisis. SNL was just a place for job security at a time when there wasn’t a lot elsewhere and now that things are opening up a little bit more, the environment is starting to change.

Of course, all four of these newcomers have experience in comedy and will come on board the show with exciting new ideas. It’s easy to be psyched over what they could bring to the table!

As for SNL in general having a smaller cast than we’ve seen in the past, that’s been more or less expected for a while. It’s a way for NBC to save a little money and honestly, the roster has been a little bloated for a while. It’s better to ensure that everyone gets some screen time and with three fewer people, that could be possible. Also, we imagine that there will be fewer cast members entering this season that are gone for stretches, which we saw over the past couple of years.

There is no host for the October 1 premiere of season 48 just yet, but we imagine that will change shortly.

