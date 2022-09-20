9-1-1 season 6 premiere: Is Athena’s mother, father dead?

We knew that the 9-1-1 season 6 premiere would have some action and drama, and 100% we got that. Yet, there was another big question. Who is going to be the interim Captain?

In a way, it’s funny that there was a big storyline all about an interim Captain, who wouldn’t even need to have the job forever. Still, the look on Hen’s face when she got the offer from Bobby was something else. She’s a woman who never imagined she’d be in this position and over the years, she earned it. Buck wanted the gig desperately, but there’s still time for him.

In between seeing Hen get this gig and then also Maddie deciding to stay with Chimney and further unite the family, this was about as happy a premiere as possible. With that in mind, we knew that the other shoe was probably going to be dropping soon. That happened in the closing minutes, as we saw Athena’s parents both involved in some sort of life-or-death accident — right when she and Bobby were about to have some sort of break! Nothing is ever really calm within the world of this show, now is it?

We knew in advance that the 9-1-1 premiere was looking to eschew their typical premiere multi-part event to do something different, and now, we better understand why. There was a real risk of the show trying to top itself to the point where it became TOTALLY unrealistic. Here, they’ve decided to go the other way and focus more on something personal that matters greatly to the characters. We know just how much family means to Athena, so all of this is going to be a hard thing for her to take on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What did you think about the events of the 9-1-1 season 6 premiere from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other insight all about the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







