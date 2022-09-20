Chicago PD season 10 spoilers: Show EP on Jesse Lee Soffer exit

As we prepare for the Chicago PD season 10 premiere on NBC in just over 24 hours, we know that there’s a lot to prepare for. Some of it is worthy of excitement … and then there’s the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead.

We should note that there’s no real way to prepare for such an exit, especially when you consider the fact that it’s still not clear why it is happening in the first place. Meanwhile, it’s also hard to figure out why Jay Halstead would leave other than the worst-case scenario (him being killed), which is not something that we want to think about all that much right now.

Of course, nobody involved in the show is going to give THAT much away about the exit just yet. However, we can go ahead and share what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say to TVLine:

“Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that … We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful.”

The reason it’s hard to imagine Jay just leaving Chicago is pretty simple: Upton. He’s married! Why would he just leave his wife behind? This is where we hope the writers come up with a pretty good reason why he would leave provided that he doesn’t get killed off.

The only thing that we can say, at least for now, is that we’re going to have Halstead through at least the first two episodes, and we’ll see where things go from there.

