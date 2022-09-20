Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? A look to season 6

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we finally at the season 6 premiere after a long delay? We know that we want it — as do most of you out there, we would assume.

Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news: While today may be the formal start to the fall season in the TV world, it’s not premiere night for the Freddie Highmore series — and there is a specific reason for that. Because ABC is broadcasting the first couple of Monday Night Football episodes this season, we are waiting until Monday, October 3 to see the show back.

If there is a silver lining to the delay (which does still very much annoy us), it’s the simple fact that we’re going to see smaller breaks during the season. It’s just hard to wait given that season 5 ended on such a BIG cliffhanger.

Given what happened to Dr. Lim at Shaun’s wedding reception, we tend to think that most of the premiere will be focused on making sure that she is okay — while we also see a lot of crazy stuff in the effort to save her. This is one of those situations where we really don’t think that anyone is going to be okay, so you have to be prepared for that in advance.

New additions?

There will be some of those eventually this season, and remember that there’s also going to be a backdoor pilot for a potential spin-off show titled The Good Lawyer that will have a chance to air down the road. We’ll see a little bit more of what the future holds there soon, no?

Our hope is that for now, we’re going to get some more news on the season 6 premiere over the next few days. After all, there is not even an official synopsis out there for it just yet!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 6 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







