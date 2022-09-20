Loki season 2 premiere date: Why a June start makes sense

If you are like us, then you have to be curious about a Loki season 2 premiere date. How could you not be? The first season was fun, eventful, and crammed full of content! We know that there’s potential for this to even be a step up from what we saw the first go-around.

So what is the big challenge right now with it? That’s pretty simple: Having to wait a pretty long time in order to actually see it! Disney has yet to announce too much beyond that it’s coming, so the next question comes down to how they’re going to position it.

From our vantage point, that’s actually not that complicated: Why not just go ahead and put the show on again in June? That’s around when season 1 aired back in 2021 and on paper, this makes sense for a few simple reasons. Summer tends to be when all things superhero-themed tend to shine, and it also just makes some sense to put this show on at around the time that viewers are already familiar with it. Why not go ahead and do that?

Given that filming has been going on for a good while here, there is at least a reason for some hope. The problem here is just that with lengthy post-production times we know that things can be a little bit unpredictable. Don’t be shocked if we end up seeing it later than expected just by virtue of all of that.

For us personally, we think we’re just going to be happy if we get some sort of official premiere-date news for season 2 when we get around to early 2023. After all, that will be useful in giving us a better sense of what lies ahead here.

