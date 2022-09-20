NCIS season 20 premiere: Who is the Raven?

Near the end of tonight’s NCIS season 20 premiere the CBS show finally gave us an answer we’ve been desperate to have: The identity of the Raven. So, who is it? What is their motive for terrorizing the team?

As it turns out, the Raven has been acting with vengeance on their mind — and also doing much of their operating within the confines of a prison cell. We learned close to the end of the episode that Herman Maxwell was the guy responsible for much of the chaos we’ve seen dating all the way back to the end of this past season, and we’ve come to know that he has a vendetta against Parker, who was responsible for taking him down. He wanted to humiliate and wreck his career, so what better way to do so than frame him?

Maxwell managed to get out of prison at the end of the premiere and that’s when he kicked off the next phase of the plan: Heading off to Hawaii. This is where he’s looking to disrupt the enormous military exercise going on in the Pacific — it is the next phase of his plan, and potentially deadly.

In other important news…

Vivian wasn’t trying to back-channel conversations to the Raven, as suspected at the end of last season. This was just her way of getting some additional help, and we did see Tobias Fornell eventually get integrated into the case. Was this enough to justify the cliffhanger? Maybe not, but we appreciate that Teri Polo’s character isn’t out to hurt him. That also does still leave the door open for her to return down the road.

