Quantum Leap season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Space Shuttle Atlantis

What can you expect as you prepare for Quantum Leap season 1 episode 2 on NBC next week? It, of course, starts with continuing what we just saw!

It’s 100% true that nobody can really replace Sam Beckett, but the good thing about this show is that it’s not really trying to. Dr. Ben Song is his own guy, and in this universe Scott Bakula’s character is very much out there. Bakula himself addressed his absence on social media, but we do hope that someday he does actually become an onscreen part of this world.

As we prepare for episode 2, we do have a pretty big indicator as to what lies ahead! Ben is doing what he is for a specific purpose, but it’s one that he cannot tell Addison about just yet. The twist here is that the Ben we’re seeing is still piecing together some of his memories, and that is a process that will probably take some time.

To get a few more details about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full synopsis for episode 2 below:

09/26/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben finds himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995. Addison confides to Ian about a discovery and finds herself at odds with Magic and Jenn. TV-14

You got a small tease of the journey to space at the end of the premiere, and this is what’s going to make this show so fun! Every week serves to offer you a different adventure with new characters in a separate era; there is something old-school about that in the modern TV era that we appreciate. So much as each episode is done well, there’s a solid-enough premise here to keep people engaged for a long time; we’ll just see about the ratings.

