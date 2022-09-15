Quantum Leap reboot: Scott Bakula opens up about absence

For those who were not aware, there is a new version of Quantum Leap premiering this fall — however, it is one without Scott Bakula. You can see a preview for it below, in the event that you haven’t already.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and dive into another big question: Why doesn’t the show feature Scott as Sam Beckett? We know that there’s going to be a desire to see him and honestly, that’s probably going to be around no matter how long the show lasts.

Yet, in a post on Twitter, Bakula makes it clear what’s going on with him and the show behind the scenes, plus why he isn’t a part of the project.

To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on…

First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades!

Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me:

I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.

In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, “How could you do QL without Sam?”(or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out.

That’s the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind.

In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.

I wish them good luck and happy leaping!

It’s also important to remember that Bakula eventually signed on to a separate project earlier this year in the Western Unbroken, but that show did not end up making it to series. Prior to this, he came off of a multi-year stint as the star of NCIS: New Orleans.

We are of course disappointed that there’s no Sam Beckett on this new show but if it was Scott’s decision to move in, we have to respect it. We’ll just see what the future holds now.

Are you sad there is no Scott Bakula on the Quantum Leap reboot?

