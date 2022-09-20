SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Jessica Pare directs!

As we get ourselves prepared for SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 on Paramount+ next week, of course there’s a lot to discuss!

Take, for starters, the fact that Jessica Pare will be directing the installment titled “Crawl, Walk, Run.” Even if the actress behind Mandy is no longer a series regular, the show has done a great job continuing to keep her involved. We know that she appeared on-screen in the premiere, and based on what showrunner Spencer Hudnut told us recently, we’re going to see more of her this season. Jason is going to be in a difficult emotional state following the premiere — he’ll hold himself responsible for what happened to Clay, mostly because this is the sort of person who holds himself responsible for everything. He takes on these burdens but needs to realize that he can’t just shut himself down. Allow others, like Mandy, to help him through it.

Below, you can check out the full SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 synopsis with a little more insight on what you can expect:

BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery.

Clay’s battle is going to be more emotional and personal than anything he’s ever encountered. Losing a part of his leg will force him to reevaluate his whole life and it’s going to take a little while for him to come to terms with that. There is a lot of life that he can still lead and yet, it’s going to be very different than the life he had before.

We know that this season is only ten episodes and, with that, of course more compact in its storytelling. That just means that everything will be more action-packed and dramatic than ever before. We just hope that you’re ready…

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on SEAL Team, including other updates as we prepare for the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







