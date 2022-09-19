NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A look to ‘Blind Curves’

Following tonight’s two-hour premiere and the epic crossover at the center of it, do you want to know more about NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2? The show will be getting back into a rhythm with “Blind Curves,” and of course we’re eager to see what the story looks like.

Basically, the show is going to get back to the case-of-the-week format and through that, we’ll have a chance to see how the team is evolving. The writers and the cast are a little more familiar with the rhythm of the show, and of course we think that helps! For all Lucy / Whistler fans, we also think this is a chance for the two of them to reach another important milestone.

Want to get some other insight right now on what’s to come? Then we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Blind Curves” – The NCIS team’s investigation takes them deep into the world of illegal street racing after a Marine staff sergeant’s body is discovered in a junkyard. Also, Tennant is concerned Alex is hiding something from her, and Whistler is anxious about introducing Lucy to her co-workers, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Sept. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

We’re excited to see how all of this plays out! Also, it’s understandable for Whistler to be worried about introducing Lucy to her co-workers. It just shows how much she cares and even if there is any awkwardness, they’ll navigate through it. For us as viewers, it’s also nice to see some of this given that a certain part of Whistler’s professional life has been separate from the rest of the team. She’s adjacent to NCIS over at the FBI, but can’t always collaborate with them at every turn.

