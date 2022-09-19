Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Impact of big news

Now that we are so far into Raising Kanan, it’s all the more clear that we should get a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date … right? Provided the series is coming out later this year (which feels likely), the network really should be handing down more in the way of news.

Well, what we can at least do is talk about whether or not a start date is impacted by some of the big news from over the week: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will not be signing a new deal at Starz to develop further projects. The rapper/producing mogul has been one of the network’s biggest hit-makers ever, but the two are going forward in a rather different direction.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and say the following: We don’t think that in the short-term, we’re going to see all that much change here. Why? There’s no real reason for it to. Think about it like this: We want to ensure that this show has some real, legitimate success in the years to come, and changing networks or moving around premiere dates won’t help that. 50 Cent moving elsewhere for a development deal won’t have any impact on the Power universe on the surface; much like when Shonda Rhimes left ABC for Netflix, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 stayed at the network. The same thing will happen here, and Ghost will still premiere in the months to come.

The biggest thing that could change is simply where new 50 cent projects land; that’s very much something to be determined…

