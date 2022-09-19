Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC — or, is the reality-TV juggernaut being pushed off until Tuesday once more? If you are wondering about that, we’ve got that information for you within plus a wide array of other details.

Now, we have to share the bad news: For the second straight week, there is no new episode in sight here, and the reasoning behind it is tied solely to Monday Night Football. You’ll see the show back at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow with a whopping three-hour event that has an immense challenge in front of it. How are you going to keep people’s interest in something that long? Well, we do imagine that there’s a lot that is going to happen based on the previews, which show major trouble for Rachel Recchia and Tino. Meanwhile, some rumors about Erich make us worried for Gabby Windey.

Below, you can check out the full synopsis for this episode of The Bachelorette with other insight all about what’s next:

“1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember that if you really want to see more of Gabby tonight, you can do so by watching the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, which is streaming on Disney+ in primetime.

