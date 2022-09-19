Criminal Minds season 16 premiere photo: First look at Rossi!

Odds are, we are going to be waiting for a long time still to see the Criminal Minds season 16 premiere over on Paramount+. Of course, it’d be wonderful to see it back later this year, but it is equally possible that this is just a pipe dream.

So while we wait for some more news on all of this, why not focus on the team itself and what lies ahead? That is, after all, the focus of the photo above?

In looking at this, you can see pretty clearly that the focus here is on Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, a man who is back out in the field as a part of the BAU. He’s still one of the most valuable assets that the unit has, both when it comes to understanding criminals and talking them down in the field.

We recognize fully that Rossi is pointing a gun in this image but in general, violence is rarely the desired endgame for anyone on this show. Instead, the focus is a little bit more about trying to ensure by whatever means possible that criminals are taken down. If that can be done non-violently, that is ideas.

Based on the fact that the revival is only ten episodes, our estimation for now is that we’re going to see in here a mixture of things. More than likely, there will be some case-of-the-week plots mixed with Big Bads and larger stories we will see over time.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to Rossi on Criminal Minds season 16?

