House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: Criston Cole’s admission

We knew that House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 was going to be full of a lot of turns and yet, we did not see that coming for Sir Criston Cole.

You see, within the first half of the episode the knight begged for Rhaenyra to run away with him so that they could have a life of their own. However, she relented, making it clear that she had a duty to perform as the heir to the throne. She did not necessarily wish to be loyal to Laenor, as the two recognized that there was no attraction there. Yet, she needed to do what she considers she must.

Following this, Criston fell victim to some cruel timing: Alicent summoned him, and he believed he was being questions about his secret tryst with the princess. In reality, he was being asked about Daemon — Alicent just couldn’t get the words out! He expected to be executed for breaking his vow of chastity, but he wasn’t. Instead, he was effectively set free.

As the episode progressed, one of the big questions we were left to wonder is just how far Criston was willing to go to keep his secret — and well, we got our answer. He did not take lightly to Joffrey threatening him and because of that, Criston took him out. From there, we saw at the end of the episode the knight ready to take his own life before being interrupted by Alicent.

What did you think about the events of House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 overall?

