The Boys season 4 premiere date: Early sense of Amazon’s promo

We know that there is not going to be a lot of information about The Boys and a season 4 premiere date for quite some time. With that, we’re glad to get whatever tease or discussion point that we can!

What we have for you today is fairly simple: A reminder of how Prime Video is going to roll out content over the next several months. They’ve done a pretty brilliant job of ensuring that with this show, there is almost always something to talk about. It’s almost like we get a random collection of deleted scenes and videos at just about every moment.

If you have not had a chance to see our review yet for The Boys season 3 finale, go ahead and do that below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news you don’t want to miss.

If you look below, you can see in honor of National Working Parents Day a video featuring Homelander and his son Ryan, who speaks with great admiration about his father’s duties. Yes, it is 100% true that we previously saw Homelander kill a guy in public — and right in front of his son. Yet, Vought doesn’t care about that! Given that Homelander is now effectively in charge of the whole corporation, he can spin things however he wants … and you really can’t be shocked that this is what he would want. He’s manipulative!

We just hope at this point that Amazon has a lot of these videos stored up; remember for a moment that The Boys season 4 won’t be premiering until at least late 2023 or early 2024. It only recently kicked off production for new episodes!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 and a simple premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

This National Working Parents Day, we’re proud to support mothers and fathers like Homelander, who somehow manage to keep our country safe while raising the next generation of heroes. Work at Vought and get occasional access to our on-site Vought Tots Daycare! pic.twitter.com/7iZgGdFSMX — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 16, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







