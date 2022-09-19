NCIS season 20 video: More NCIS: Hawaii crossover hype

For anyone out there who did not know, the premiere of NCIS season 20 is going to be on the air tomorrow! Both the series and NCIS: Hawaii are joining forces for a big crossover that should have action, humor, and of course opportunities to learn a little bit about both teams in a different light.

So as we get ourselves set for what’s ahead, why not check out one more video tease?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Wilmer Valderrama tease both episodes while also introducing a clip with footage from both shows. Some of this has been out there already, but in general you should almost think of this event as an NCIS movie that will feature both shows in a pretty dynamic way. This is not like what we saw last season where the crossover was a little more nonexistent on one of the episodes.

Want even more details? If you haven’t seen the synopses for the crossover below, we highly suggest you check that out…

“A Family Matter” – Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), so the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

“Prisoners’ Dilemma” – Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the conclusion to the special NCIS crossover event and the season two premiere the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Sept. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also guest star.

