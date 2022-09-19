Is 9-1-1 Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Given that you are seeing the premiere of the flagship show, it is absolutely fair to wonder.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: You’re going to be waiting a good while to see Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast back. While the rescue drama was renewed for a season 4, the network has made the decision again to make you wait until early 2023 to see it back. Hopefully it’s going to return at some point in the first few months of the year; January makes the most sense, given that it can stand out while the flagship show is off.

Ultimately, holding onto 9-1-1 Lone Star isn’t meant to be some sort of slight against the series; instead, it has a lot to do with Fox’s confidence in the franchise to drive people to some other shows. They want some other shows to be successful and last year, Lone Star helped to do that with The Cleaning Lady. Ironically, the latter show is the one airing after 9-1-1 tonight.

It’s our hope that when we get around to later this year, Fox will go ahead at that point and give us some more news about 9-1-1 and some of what is coming up next. We do believe fully that the show wants this to be a success, and the best way to do that is to promote it a good while in advance. We’d love to say that this season of Lone Star is going to start with some sort of huge disaster, as we have seen that in the past with the other show. However, it’s because of this that we have a little bit of hesitancy and there’s a chance the writers could go in a different direction.

