9-1-1 season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Is Athena’s father okay?

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 2 on the air — do you want to learn a little bit more about it?

The first thing that we should say right away is that this episode, titled “Crash & Learn,” is not going to look like some of the other episode 2’s we’ve seen over the years. While the premiere has to big blimp crash, this is not a story that you’re going to see carry through for the next few episodes. Instead, we’re moving into a few other stories and this one in particular seems to be big for Athena. Is her father going to be okay?

For a few more details, go ahead and checkout the episode 2 synopsis below:

The 118 race to the rescue when a structure collapse at a “happiness convention” traps people under rubble. While on FaceTime with her mom, Athena’s father suffers a stroke and crashes through the wall of his house. Hen stretches herself too thin with test prep and her new responsibilities at the 118, while Maddie tries to help new recruit get his bearings at the call center in the all-new “Crash & Learn” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Sept. 26 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-602) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Now that this show is so many seasons in, the primary struggle could just be waiting to see how the show manages to surprise us moving forward. They’ve given us so many big stories, so how do they amp up the danger? Do they even try? If you’ve got those questions, we more than understand and are super-curious to see how things are paid off.

