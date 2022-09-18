Cobra Kai season 6: EP on potential Hilary Swank appearance

We know that there have long been questions surrounding whether or not Hilary Swank will appear on Cobra Kai season 6 — and we don’t expect those to stop anytime soon.

Even though The Next Karate Kid was met with largely-negative reviews at the time of its release, this was the project that launched Swank’s career in a lot of ways. Also, it does still have a cult following out there! Given how much of the original films has been represented in this series, it only makes sense to get a little bit more, right?

Well, there are two problems with a Swank appearance as Julie Pierce, as interesting as the idea feels in theory. First, she’s a big name and it’s not always easy to get stars of this caliber. Also, she’s pretty busy on a new show this fall in Alaska Daily. She’s been coy in the past about a potential future on the series and now, producers are doing the exact same thing.

When asked about a possible Swank appearance on Twitter (see below), here is what co-creator Josh Heald had to say:

I can tell you that Hilary Swank is one of America’s finest actors and we’d be very lucky to have her join our dojo.

First things first, we have to wait and see if season 6 gets a green light! That’s not official as of yet but based on the chatter around season 5 and the big ending for John Kreese, we do think there’s still more story in the tank here. It’s certainly possible that season 6 could be the final one, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

