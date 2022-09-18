Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: A sign of real optimism

Are we actually getting close to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date over at Amazon Prime? For the first time in a while, we’re optimistic.

Remember that for the vast majority of the year, we were largely in a desert when it comes to news and headlines on the John Krasinski show, even though season 3 has been done filming for a while and the production moved on to season 3. We knew that the streaming service had some sort of plan here, but there was no real rush from them to explain what that was.

Well, a few days ago we saw the first real promo for the show in months tied to the start of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. It was the sort of thing that was at least useful in reminding us that the show IS still coming back … and it was noted in there that it will be “coming soon.”

So what does coming soon really mean? Well, there’s a good chance that we could see the show back at least by the end of the year, and we’re more confident about that than we’ve been in a while. Think of it this way: If we were still several months away from a date, there’s almost a zero percent chance that Amazon puts out what they did. They’d want to keep everything under wraps for as long as humanly possible.

The next thing we probably hear from the streaming service on the subject of Jack Ryan will probably be a premiere date, and maybe some sort of teaser to go along with it. We do at least feel confident that we’re going to see season 4 arrive after a much smaller hiatus than what we’ve had between season 2 and 3 … not that this is a particularly hard feat to pull off.

