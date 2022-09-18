Bloodlands season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The future on BBC One

Following the big premiere today, do you want to know a little bit more about Bloodlands season 2 episode 2 on BBC One?

The first thing that we have to say here pertains to the schedule. We know that with a lot of series on the network lately, there have been a lot of next-day airings where you get installments on Sunday and Monday. That’s not happening here. The James Nesbitt series will return next Sunday as we get a chance to see the next phase of this mystery. Be prepared for a story here that is dark, twisted, and also personal. We know that expectations are high after what we saw for the first season but at the moment, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some other great stuff.

Below, you can check out the full Bloodlands season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead here:

The search for Robert Dardis leads Tom and Niamh to an abandoned house. Tom takes advantage of the unfolding situation to deceive his colleagues and try to find out more, but a heated confrontation leads to a fatal mistake. Tom’s relationship with Olivia deepens as each recognises the value the other has in their search for the gold.

One of the things that we know about Bloodlands from watching the first season is pretty simple: It’s going to be a thrill ride. We’re anticipating that there will be opportunities to see some other twists along the way, and we sure hope you’re ready for a lot of them. We do think that this series manages to stand out compared to a lot of other crime thrillers out there, and we know that this is not a particularly-easy thing to do a lot of the time.

