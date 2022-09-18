Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Impact of big news

What is going to be happening when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at HBO? There may be some questions.

What’s going on here? Well, a lot of starts with the recent news that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has not renewed his overall deal with Starz, which means that he is now free to pursue opportunities at other networks and studios. This means that he may not create or co-create any future shows at Starz … but we wouldn’t be too worried about what’s going on with Force at the moment.

For those who are unaware, the Joseph Sikora series has been in production for a good while now, and the hope here remains that it could premiere in the first few months of 2023. We certainly think that it will be ready in time, but the question here becomes what Starz wants to do given that they have SO many upcoming shows on their schedule.

50 Cent will continue to have involvement in the Power universe in some form as an executive producer, though we can’t speak to his day-to-day involvement for now. With Force, the biggest thing we’re curious about is how new showrunner Gary Lennon is working to put his stamp on the series. This is a guy who was one of the big architects of the Tommy character on the original show.

If we’re lucky, we’re going to learn a little bit more about Force either at the end of this year in January or February. There’s no need to rush things per se, but we’re still VERY much hoping for further insight soon!

